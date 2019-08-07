INDEPENDENCE – Leo Sand, 96, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on August 1, 2019, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St, John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a wake service at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Reiff Family Center, Independence.
Leo was born on August 21, 1922, the first-born son of Will and Frances (Kleitsch) Sand on a farm two miles north of Walker. His early years were spent on a farm in that area and as a young adult he served with United States Navy until his discharge in 1946. With the war ending he engaged in farming with his family and met Norene Miller, whom he married on November 27, 1946. They raised five children on the farm.
Leo is survived by four children, Larry (Diane) Sand, Lilburn, Georgia, Connie (Don) Frost, Raymond, Iowa, Linda (Gordon) Duffy, Fair Play, South Carolina, and Bill (Sharon) Sand, Dacula, Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Lu Ann Sand, Independence; a brother, LaVern Sand, Independence; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife; a son, John W. Sand; his parents; and three sisters, Wilma Buckingham, Rosaleen Turley, and Delores Amfahr,
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Croix Hospice, Strawberry Point, Iowa; Cedar Valley Hospice, Independence, Iowa; and the Senior Center, Independence.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.