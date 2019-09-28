Fairbank – Lester J. Bantz, 84, of Fairbank, Iowa, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home. According to his wishes, there will be no service. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on August 4, 1935, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Maurice Daniel and Pearl Isabella (Ackerson) Bantz. Mr. Bantz is survived by his wife Gloria, five daughters, two sons, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
