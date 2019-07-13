The deadline for submitting letters to the editor of the Independence Bulletin Journal is Thursday at 5 p.m. for inclusion in Saturday’s edition. Letters normally run only in the Saturday edition. All letters should be signed and have a telephone number for verification. No one may write more than one letter per calendar month.
Letters should be limited to 300 words or less, and may be edited for length, grammar, and clarity. It is our policy to run virtually every letter we receive. However, we reserve the right to edit or reject letters that could be considered libelous, inaccurate, or unnecessarily inflammatory.
Letters requiring editing or transcribing may be delayed.
Send letters to editor@bulletinjournal.com, fax them to 319-334-6752, or mail them to P.O. Box 290, 900 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.