To the Editor:
Those who have purchased memorial pavers that have not been set in the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial have every right to be upset that they their pavers have not been placed. The memorial was established to honor and recognize the sacrifices of our military veterans. We can best recognize the military service of your loved ones by setting the memorial pavers as promised. We apologize that you’ve had to wait to see your paver set in the veterans memorial.
Last week, the veterans memorial committee met with the company that oversees engraving and setting the pavers. They assured the committee that they will begin setting pavers in the first week of October. We made an announcement on Facebook last week that folks can expect to see pavers being set this week.
Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our beautiful Buchanan County Veterans Memorial. The long overdue placement of memorial pavers will be addressed.
Sincerely yours,
The Buchanan County Veterans Memorial Committee