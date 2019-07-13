To the Editor:
Thanks to the folks that enjoyed the parade on July 4th for cleaning up after the parade and using the trash and recycle receptacles. It was the first year where we didn’t have to pick up candy and clutter on the hill, on the sidewalk, and in the gutter. We are most grateful.
It is always a joy to offer the restroom for times of need. Thanks to all who take care in using the facilities.
We enjoy seeing friends that have been coming for years whether it is for the parade or for the fireworks. God bless all of you.
Rev. Sue Ann Raymond
Deacon
St. James’ Episcopal Church