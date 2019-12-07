To all Buchanan County residents, this is the season to give back. I am sure we all do something. I choose to ring the Salvation Army bell during the Christmas season. We are a totally volunteer group, and practically all money raised stays right here in Buchanan County – not just Independence but in all of our county’s towns. We donate every penny by the end of our fiscal year. People in all our towns are benefitting from the money this all-volunteer group has raised.
Many of you are generous in your donations, but if you rang the bell for an hour, you very possibly can collect close to $100 just in that hour. This is why volunteer ringers are so important. This is why I am putting out this plea.
When you stop at Walmart or Fareway, look at the ringer. It is probably someone you know. Most of us ring just an hour. I ring an hour most days. One man rang every weekday last December for just one hour. It is not a huge commitment of time, but add up the money he raised in that one hour – $500 for the week. Another man rings several consecutive hours per day. I couldn’t do that. Too cold.
Next time you enter one of these stores, think how much help you could be, how much good you can do by volunteering just an hour, or an hour several different times.
Please volunteer. Your services are very much needed.
Information on how to sign up is below. Thank you so much.
Independence Fareway: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH
Independence Walmart: https://signup.com/go/VDaYsni
Or call Julie at 319-327-2072
Peggy Magner
Independence