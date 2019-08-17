History can be as advantageous to man as location can be to selling a piece of property, eventually both ought to play a part. No sane person wants a war but there always seems to be one going on somewhere in our universe. A lack of hindsight is the culprit which can be blamed for some wars. During WWII, what stained the name of Neville Chamberlain for all time? According to Winston Churchill, he wasn’t really a weak man.
According to history, he was more of a procrastinator than a weak man. Mr. Chamberlain refused to believe his own eyes. An evil dictator was moving in on one small country after another with brute force. As a leader responsible for the safety of a peace-loving country, Mr. Chamberlain waited, and waited, and waited, until it was almost too late to defend their country from being enslaved by that evil dictator, although lessons from WWI “begged” a hearing and immediate drastic measures.
As time moves on and nothing is done, enemies become stronger. Whether in the late 1930s or today in 2019. In the 1930s, because Mr. Chamberlain found too many followers who thought as he did and refused to arm themselves when there was still plenty of time. Today, because so much nonsense has blotted out common sense in high places – instead of our country being kept on center stage, it’s the personalities.
Iran tells us, to our face, what they intend to do when they finally get the nuclear bomb. President Trump is taking tough steps now to hopefully prevent war in the future, but many refuse to believe their own ears and they block the very actions taken today, that may save our tomorrows.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop