To the Editor:
It seems today’s legal system works for some and not for others.
When I read the sentence that Chris Soules was given for his involvement in the death of Kenny Mosher I was in awe. If you take a look at people who have been charged with the same level of crime it is disgusting.
If you would review recent charges you will see where a person who was charged with tampering with legal papers had received almost the identical sentence, and the charge fell under the same level. The fine was the same — court costs the same — there was a difference of one year probation.
I ask if this is equal in our justice system? A simple act that hurt no one is given the same sentence as an act that resulted in the death of very good person.
Our County Attorney states that he has never given less than one year probation and would not start now — but an act that resulted in the death of a human being is only worth two years’ probation. Jail time could have been up to six years and the fine could have been significantly higher. I can only assume that being able to hire a very high profile attorney does pay. Or at least it did for Mr. Soules.
Jody Kivell
Aurora