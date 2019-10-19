To the Editor:
As president of Friends of the Independence Public Library, I would like to thank all of the people who made our Fall Book Sale a terrific success. Especially I would like to thank Gina DeBoer and all the young people and adults from the Immanuel Lutheran Church who helped move the books from the basement to the Community Room and back again. We had received many great donations of books, DVDs, CDs, and puzzles to sell. We thank the people for their donations.
A tremendous thanks to all the people who came out amid the construction and deluge of rain to make purchases. We made over $900 for the library to use for upcoming programs and materials. Our door prize winners were Chris Smith, Chris Wygard, Sue Stillwell, and Caitlin Britwum.
It is always very gratifying to see people come together for support of our library.
Lois Stout
Independence, Iowa