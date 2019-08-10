To the Editor:
The Brandon Area Community Club would like to thank everyone who helped us out with our fundraiser auction.
Jackie Hoffman
Brandon
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$4.99
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$59.00
|for 365 days
Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.