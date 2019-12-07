Although we have only one U.S. President at a time, there are many, not elected, who do their best to run the Oval Office simply because they prefer a “living” constitution; whereas, President Trump adheres to the safety net of the original document. Any leaders of good will can understand how people would be confused when normal standards change with a transfer of power, which can happen when a nation bends to a “living” constitution.
Some “democrats” who’d love to be President have very un-American ideas. They tell us how they will use money from the rich to benefit the common man. I wonder, how much gall does one need to assume the moral right to rob a fellow American simply because the government is behind you? According to them, almost everything will be FREE. Big government will foot the bill. It’s good that these “democrats” believe in a benevolent government. Hmm, do they realize we are all the government?
Socialism engineered elsewhere is the pet system of these impostors, and they would impose it on a naïve population as heartlessly as a Schiff-less pettiness tortures career people hour after hour in public hearings.
Perhaps the “democrats” on the stage now, hungry for the Presidency, are only props. The real seeker may be waiting in the shadows. She will step forward with the “saved endorsement” of her socialist husband at the right time. If so, people will clap loudly after her deceptive speech. Unless we begin to unpack the talk and HEAR the meanings of what is being offered, we just may give power to the wrong people and wake up to a different system of government in 2020.
Since 1973, with so many “legal” circuit breakers in the LIFE line, can anyone be assured of the continued blessings of freedom?
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop