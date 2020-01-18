To the Editor:
When people traveled by horse and buggy, they didn’t have the “ability” to “kill OTHER lives” on the road. They didn’t need speed limits, stop signs, or enforcement. Wild animals had time to get out of the way. Motor vehicles were HATED by the religionists when they first came in because their speed was only a little more than the horse.
I’ll quote from a book, “Personal Experiences of S.O. Susag” (a great minister during the early 1900s), “…some had said nobody could have one of those machines and still be a Christian.”
That died out very soon thereafter when everyone had an automobile. Then “more speed” became ok.
Fast forward to today. The religionists don’t make a squeak of protest about the lives that get snuffed out by high-speed machines. Anyone can use up full speed limit during snow, ice, or fog, and crash and even kill others, and they put the blame on “THE WEATHER.” The same as saying, “God had no right to put ice or adverse conditions on the roads, because our time, profits, and schedule are more important than the lives that get in the way.”
No regard for the Amish with their 10 mph movement. The same lawmakers and religionists that attack “birth control” want more speed and carnage, and get rid of effective enforcement (cameras). That “sanctity of life” gets dumped very quickly when speed is the issue!
What would Jesus Christ think of the murder and manslaughter that comes from it?
Nowadays, if everyone is doing something (speed), it must be ok. The “crowd” thought it was ok to crucify Christ. The “crowd” always goes to Hell.
See Matthew 7:13-14, KJV.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa