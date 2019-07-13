To the Editor:
Property tax assessments have arrived at our door and many of us are concerned on the increased in value. Now the decision is up to our local authorities on determining what each of our tax levy will be. Over the years, property tax has been a source of revenue abuse. It is an antiquated tax, unfair, complicated, unjust, and lacks ethical definition.
Antiquated Tax
Property tax is unfair and inequitable structure to meet today’s local needs. Property tax has become antiquated. It burdens one group excessively over another. The tax bears an inequitable relationship to the benefits derived from the ensuing revenue. The tax is unjust because it must be paid before an income is realized.
Unfair Taxation Without Representation
You own property outside of your residential district; you cannot vote on issue of bonding but are expected to pay the tax. Voters within each district who are not property owners are allowed to vote on bond issues but will pay no tax.
Complicated and Inconsistent
The formula for determining valuation for property taxes is complicated and inconsistent. Who is to judge what the value of a building or an acre of land is worth, for today it is worth x amount of dollars but tomorrow it is worth less and maybe more? The value of anything is set at the moment a seller and buyer meet to exchange the property. Each transaction is performed under a different set of circumstances, creating a wide variance in value. Also, the present system requires an excessive amount of time and cost to administer. Therefore, additional revenue is needed to meet the cost of implementation which in turns increases the tax levy.
Unjust
Taxes must be paid regardless if a person makes money or not. Tax must be paid before the taxpayer puts food on his table, roof over his head, or clothes on his back. Tax must be paid before an income is realized.
Needs Definition
Property taxes ought to be used only to pay for functions that benefit property, like road repair, fire protection, and law enforcement. Schools and mental health services are services provided to people and have nothing to do with property. People should pay for services to people; property should pay for property services.
It is time our legislators protect Iowans by correctly defining the limitations of tax asking on property and placing a cap that limits the growth of property tax revenue.
Respectfully,
Kitty Rehberg
Rowley, Iowa