To the Editor:
Is half of America hypnotized or just tired of freedom? After two World Wars and others in which countless young men and women died to preserve the unique freedom America enjoys, a communist is considered for the Presidency. His ideology is direct from the former USSR.
This group of democrats all believe in disregarding the U.S. Constitution [in] part or whole if it gets in the way of their modern opinions of how our Nation ought to be ordered. They all believe in taking from the rich [and] giving to the poor and when there are no more rich they will take from the poor and give to the elites, themselves. This is small stuff compared to all the other changes they dream of.
Our Constitution is the law of the land. It is the last word. But it is seldom spoken of. Our President has been good for America whether we like his mannerisms or not. There are some sick minds in Washington D.C. and they seek POWER. They are willing to kill for it. Not one of them has stood up and said, "I will protect life in all [its] stages." The President has.
Friends and neighbors, real Democrats, do consider voting in a different Party for a few years until the tried and true values, men have died for, become once again the core of all political parties.
Does anyone think that if we, as a Nation, delegalized abortion but that no individual would be prosecuted if they had one that those who push for abortion would agree to this solution? All hell would break loose because being legal means guiltless to some. To others, a whole nation being subject to it lends a deceptive normalcy. Now a communist fights for the POWER to command Air Force One. Will Dawn find us sleeping again?
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop