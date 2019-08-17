Iowa’s “animal cruelty laws” should be strengthened. Anyone that does “torture to animals” should get the maximum penalty. Cruelty to animals spills over to cruelty to humans. Some soreheads shouldn’t have any pets or animals.
Another issue – the law is too weak on “killing someone with too much speed for conditions.” They usually blame the “weather, or road, or the signs weren’t right,” but “speed” is one sacred demon you don’t dare to touch. Many of the crashes and fatalities wouldn’t happen if the speed were down to “reasonable and proper for conditions,” but this law isn’t enforced anymore. Too often, someone can kill with a motor vehicle and get away with it. The victims are just as dead if gunned down with an assault rifle. Whenever there’s a mass multi-vehicle pileup with fatalities and injuries, the national news media and lawmakers don’t make a big ballyhoo about it every day and night for many months after about the need to ban some kinds of trucks, set the speed limit back to 55 MPH, better screen big-rig truck drivers, and get the heavy-foot drivers off the roads, like they do when there’s a mass shooting! We’ll hear about the massive “crash/pileup” once, but it’s soon forgotten.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, Iowa