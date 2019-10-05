To the Editor:
At a recent GOP fundraiser for Kim Reynolds, Senator Joni Ernst stated, “What these presidential hopefuls love to talk about is socialized medicine,” Ernst said. “The quality care that we already have will go down, and the wait time for care will go up.”
Ernst’s fear tactics for re-election are out of touch with reality. Senator Ernst should spend time listening to Iowans about their access to healthcare, especially in rural areas.
Women are especially at risk for lack of care options in rural areas in Iowa. One needs look no further than the closure of obstetric services in Marshalltown. Citing a 45 percent decrease in births, the Women’s Health Clinic and obstetrics unit will close September 30.
Women must travel to hospitals like Ames and Des Moines, both about an hour away, to deliver their babies. Despite having access to services in the ER, it is still a great inconvenience, and possibly dangerous, to not have access to labor and delivery services at a local hospital. ER visits also add a huge expense.
Senator Ernst has an abysmal record when it comes to preserving healthcare. It would do her well to listen to the needs of Iowans and work to help Iowans, especially in rural areas, increase access to healthcare rather than working to cut access to women’s healthcare and repeal important legislation like the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Vicki Pilcher
Independence