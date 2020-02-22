To the Editor:
I am still in extreme disbelief that people are being herded up and stuffed in cages without proper care. Crowded, on floors, no medical care or decent food. Many have died already. Not even allowed to shower. Children separated from their parents and in some cases kidnapped. These places are concentration camps, on American soil. Held without cause! Their crime is a MISDEMEANOR. The reason is because the people running them make a PROFIT on each person for as long as they are kept! Parents are often deported and not given information so they can find their children or are murdered as soon as they return. The prisons are also concentration camps for poor people and POC, for profit. We can ALL see how laws no longer pertain to the rich.
I’m sick and tired of people acting like this isn’t happening. I sincerely hope if something happens here where the tables are turned that our neighbors do not do the same to us but I wouldn’t blame them one bit if they did. This election we must all vote as if your lives depend on it, because they do.
Eloise Dillavou
Independence