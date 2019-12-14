To the Editor:
Awesome news! Buchanan County is getting a Freedom Rock. Many people probably don’t know this, but the Freedom Rocks are a big tourist attraction, and many people tour their part of the state to see them all. The Freedom Rocks are beautiful creations from a talented artist. (Check them out at www.thefreedomrock.com.)
My concern is the location that was chosen for the Buchanan County Freedom Rock. How in the world was Heartland Acres selected as the location? I understand that Heartland Acres is a non-profit organization. They still charge an admission, however, and will be able to capitalize on the Freedom Rock’s location on their grounds. This does not occur at any of the other locations of the Freedom Rocks that I have seen.
There are many non-profits in Buchanan County that could have been selected for location of the Freedom Rock. Were they considered? Were meetings held? At one point, the Buchanan County Freedom Rock was looking for a location and Jesup was selected. What happened to that plan?
I sincerely hope that public meetings were held and other communities were considered for placement of the Freedom Rock in Buchanan County. I have heard that a $1,000 deposit was needed and Heartland Acres put up the money for that. I’m quite certain that many of the other non-profits in Buchanan County would have done the same had the offer been publicly made.
Let me be clear. I am not opposed to the Freedom Rock, to veterans, or to veterans’ organizations in any way. My grandfather served in the Pacific in WW2, and was active in the Quasqueton American Legion. My brother is active National Guard. My only concern is that the Buchanan County Freedom Rock will not be “free” and will be capitalized on by Heartland Acres. That, my friends, does not let freedom ring.
Ben Stanford
Quasqueton, Iowa