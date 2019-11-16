To the Editor:
I want to respond to the letter sent by Leonard Kaster in November 9 issue.
We recently moved to Goldfinch Court after spending 59 years in Jesup. This move was bitter sweet. However, we are finding Independence a lovely community.
BUT!! The post office is totally NOT lovely. I remember when my husband and I began our marriage in Jesup, the postal office was old; however, it still only had four steps. In about our 10th year living in this very progressive little town, a new post office was built. All walk in.
I was born and raised in the Quasqueton/Winthrop area. That’s a lot of years ago! Even those were WALK IN! May I ask, “What is the problem with Independence?” That building is not safe or acceptable.
As Leonard mentioned, age is huge, the steps are not safe for elderly. I also see it not safe for any age. The steps are steep/not level.
I don’t know the procedure, but it’s long past time “what or whom” to take charge.
FYI: We don’t use the Independence Post Office, it’s very easy to WALK into the post office at Hazleton or Jesup. Should I ask how many others do the same?
Maxine Oldridge, Independence