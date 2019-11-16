To the Editor:
With November being National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, I’m reminded of the importance of Cedar Valley Hospice in my life. I went through its training program for volunteers. It was such a great experience. There are so many things we can do to help – from working in the office to visiting patients. It is one of the most rewarding experiences to be able to provide companionship to patients on their journey.
People should not hesitate to call and see how Cedar Valley Hospice can make a difference in their lives. It doesn’t mean you are giving up or that it is the end. It means you are asking for help at a difficult time in a loved one’s life.
Cedar Valley Hospice comes into your home and provides care and medication management and also education for the entire family. The comfort they provide allows families to be able to be less stressed and focus their energies on spending time with one another.
What makes Cedar Valley Hospice so compassionate is its staff. I’ve made so many new friends being a volunteer and learned how dedicated they are to helping people. Even their events, like the Forget-Me-Not Luncheon in June and the butterfly release in September, are so neat to be a part of.
I consider myself lucky to be a part of the Cedar Valley Hospice family and so grateful that I reached out to them. There is no other choice for better care and support.
Judy Wyant, Independence