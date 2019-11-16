To the Editor:
The Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign begins this week. We thank those who volunteered to ring the bell last year and ask that you consider volunteering again this year. We currently ring inside at Fareway and, beginning Black Friday, outside at Walmart, in Independence through December 24. Seating is provided.
Our all-volunteer group here in Buchanan County has helped us finish #1 for like-sized towns in our area for nine years in a row. We need YOU to make it 10! Invite family and friends to ring an hour, or more, with you. Organizations, churches, schools, and other groups are invited to come on board – you can even pose a challenge! Call Julie to set that up. We know you will find it rewarding.
Last year, the amount collected in Buchanan County was over $42,000. Volunteer turnout is the cornerstone of the Salvation Army’s ability to remain a consistent resource for those in need in Buchanan County. Simply put, WE NEED YOU!
There are three ways to sign up!
1. Online at: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH and follow the directions.
2. On Facebook, “Like” Buchanan County Salvation Army to see schedule.
3. Give Julie a call at 319-327-2072.
With deepest gratitude,
Julie Johnson and the Buchanan County Salvation Army Committee