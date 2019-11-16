To the Editor:
I find it hard to believe that the city council is considering installing traffic cameras – so costly and controversial! Are traffic violations such a problem in Independence to warrant such action? Are there statistics to justify them? If not, I believe the cameras would end up costing more than they would generate revenue.
As the city grows, I would rather have my tax dollars spent on our police and fire stations and equipment or elementary schools. Aren’t the citizens’ safety and our children’s future more important than a new city logo, bike and hiking paths, and traffic cameras? Does the council know how the citizens would like their tax dollars spent?
Perhaps money would be better spent on a city-wide survey addressing the taxpayer’s priorities?!
Rebecca Kline, Independence