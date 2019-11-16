To the Editor:
The mission of the Buchanan County Historical Society is “to preserve the heritage of Buchanan County, Iowa.” These artifacts of the past are available to serve the educational needs and curiosity of the public. “Preserve the PAST for the FUTURE is our mission.” These artifacts are on display at Heartland Acres Agribition Center, Wapsipinicon Mill, and Lee Mansion. Many are in storage awaiting completion of the restoration of the Lee Mansion.
The heritage of our local community is truly outstanding. Many return annually for the Underground Independence tour and the Oakwood Cemetery tour. The Silver Cord program gives students who take pride in their local community an opportunity to be tour guides. Our volunteers are many – not only giving tours at Heartland Acres, but volunteering endless hours cleaning and maintaining all our venues and artifacts.
The Lee Mansion is our latest project – many of you may have toured, summer and fall. All of our efforts need funding…our events certainly help the cause. Grants are written, but most have a one-on-one match. It takes a village to help restore local heritage. Won’t you help?
More than700 volunteer hours alone have been given to the restoration of the Lee Mansion this year!
The Buchanan County Historical Society is a non-profit organization and qualifies under IRS guidelines. We hope you will consider an end-of-the-year donation not only to the Buchanan County Historical Society, but to other non-profits as well. Check out our website (www.buchanancountyhistory.com) and on Facebook at Wapsi Mill. Check out the calendar of events on the website to keep you up-to-date on all of the historical events and fundraisers.
Saturday, December 7, is the annual Christmas Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Independence. The Christmas open house at Lee Mansion is scheduled for Friday, December 13, from 12 to 7 p.m.
Annual dues are $10. Lifetime memberships are $100.
Thanks for your support throughout the year.
Leanne Harrison, Independence
President - Buchanan County Historical Society