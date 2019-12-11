INDEPENDENCE – Budget preparations are under way for many organization for the Fiscal Year 2021, i.e. July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.
Representatives of the Cities with Libraries of Buchanan County (CLBC) met with the Buchanan County Supervisors December 2 to present a request for $119,002, which represents $14.50 per rural patron. The CLBC represents six libraries in Buchanan County: Aurora, Fairbank, Independence, Jesup, Lamont, and Winthrop. Becky Burke, library director of the Jesup Public Library and president of the CLBC, spoke on behalf of the group.
“Libraries provide services that strengthen our county and residents,” she said. “We encourage reading and literacy for all ages. Our youngest residents often develop a love of reading and stories through our story times and children’s programs. Parents are often able to connect and develop support systems through these programs. These help form the building blocks for success, as do our summer reading programs that keep children reading instead of taking the summer ‘off’ and their reading skills dropping before they return to school.”
Burke spoke about how the libraries help patrons build their “digital literacy” as well by assisting them with accessing “information of all kinds, both inside our libraries.”
“Connecting with our online resources and the Internet 24/7 make for a better-informed citizenry,” she said.
While the digital aspects of library services have grown over the years, Burke went on to point out some of the traditional services libraries continue to offer.
“Our libraries are gathering places and neutral meeting grounds,” she said. “The connections formed help our communities become stronger. Growth in knowledge, active minds, and assistance for people looking for jobs all add to the prosperity of our area.
“Programs at our libraries are some of the few available options for culture and creative enrichment in the area. Through painting, crafts, hearing authors, impersonators, and presenters; movies, book discussions, and a variety of other offerings; the opportunities abound even though we don’t have a high population.”
Burke reported that the average funding per person in counties statewide is currently $19.56, and Buchanan County budgeted $13.55 per person for FY2020.
“We are requesting an increase to $14.50 for next fiscal year,” she said. “This is a modest increase, but one that needs to be made to start moving in the right direction.”
According to Independence Public Library Director Laura Blaker, the current funding for library services in Buchanan County is $111,200.
“This is divided between the six libraries in our county by a formula, with a portion of it being divided equally and the remainder divided by population,” said Blaker.
The supervisors thanked the group for their presentation and acknowledged all of the programming and services provided. They also reminded them of continuing county budget restraints.