JESUP – Jesup standout, Carson Lienau has added another accolade to his junior basketball season, as he has been selected 2nd Team All-State by The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Lienau was 1st Team All-Conference and NICL-East Player of the Year and adds an appearance on the All-State 2nd team to his ever-growing resume.
“It is such an honor to be named to a team with all these great players,” said Lienau, “Everyone on these teams is very deserving and amazing players because of the talent that there is around the state, and in every conference.”
Head Coach Joe Smeins added, “I am very proud of the season Carson had for us. All of his postseason accolades are very well deserved. His development as a player over the last three years has been incredible.”
Lienau is always quick to acknowledge his teammates and coaches when he speaks of the post-season awards he has been receiving. “My first thoughts for every accolade I have received so far this post-season is just very thankful for my teammates, coaches, and everyone who helped through the years to help me become the best basketball player, teammate, and person I can be,” added Lienau.
Lienau scored 201 points his sophomore season and more than doubled that with 424 points his junior campaign. He also made his hay on the boards, recording 222 rebounds, up from 148 his sophomore year.
Carson says he and the J-Hawks team are not settling for being “so close”. “I think making it to the state tournament next year with the group of guys that we have returning is a very realistic goal,” said Lienau, “and within reach, if we put in a lot of hard work in the off season as a team.”
His goals seem to always be team oriented and that is what makes him a great teammate. “My biggest goal for my senior year is to make it to the state tournament with my teammates,” added Lienau, “because we have been playing with each other for so long and we all have been dreaming of playing in ‘The Well’ (Wells Fargo Arena) for as long as I can remember.”
Lienau will not rest on his laurels. He will play for Iowa Prep during the summer with his teammates Parker McHone and Corbin Fuelling. “The biggest thing I want to work on is my passing, and perimeter game.” continued Lienau, “I feel this is a great chance to work on building chemistry with them (teammates) along with getting better as players against great competition.”
Carson would like to acknowledge his teammates, coaches, and parents “for helping me become the person and player I am today,” said Lienau. “But I would like to give a huge shoutout to my brother Tyler who taught me how to work hard and how to hold myself to a high standard at all times.”
“The respect he has gained from other coaches around the state is impressive.” concluded Coach Smeins, “We are looking forward to seeing how much more he can improve before next season.”