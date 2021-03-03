JESUP – Jesup’s junior big man Carson Lienau was a unanimous selection on the NICL-East all-conference first team. Lienau was also named the East MVP.
Lienau was 11th in Class 2A in scoring with 424 points. He led the entire conference in scoring, with 26 points more than the second-place scorer. In East division games alone, Lienau scored 34 points more than the second-place scorer.
Lienau was second in the conference in rebounds, but first in offensive rebounds.
Senior Brodie Kresser landed on the second team, and freshman Jack Miller was honorable mention.
2020-21 NICL-East All Conference
First Team All-Conference
*Landen Sullivan DNH Senior
AJ Wegener DNH Senior
Owen Thomas AP Senior
*Kyler Matthias Denver Senior
Bryce Phelps Denver Senior
Kobe Risse WV Senior
*Carson Lienau Jesup Junior
Peyton Schmitz SF Junior
*Unanimous
Second Team All-Conference
Jayden Mackie AP Junior
Garrett Hempen AP Sophomore
Isaac Besh Denver Senior
Gunner Meyer WV Junior
Brodie Kresser Jesup Senior
Carter Swope Hudson Senior
Carter Gallagher Columbus Junior
Kody Van Engelenburg SF Senior
TJ Freeland Union Junior
MVP
Carson Lienau Jesup Junior
Coach of Year
Greg Moore DNH
Honorable Mention
Jesup: Jack Miller
Conference Records
- Dike-NH 14-2
- AP 13-3
- Denver 12-4
- WV 12-4
- Jesup 7-9
- Sumner-Fred 4-12
- Hudson 4-12
- Union 3-13
- Columbus 3-13