Jesup bbb Carson Lienau 030321

Junior Carson Lienau averaged 18.43 points per game this past season and was named MVP of the NICL-East Conference.

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Jesup’s junior big man Carson Lienau was a unanimous selection on the NICL-East all-conference first team. Lienau was also named the East MVP.

Lienau was 11th in Class 2A in scoring with 424 points. He led the entire conference in scoring, with 26 points more than the second-place scorer. In East division games alone, Lienau scored 34 points more than the second-place scorer.

Lienau was second in the conference in rebounds, but first in offensive rebounds.

Senior Brodie Kresser landed on the second team, and freshman Jack Miller was honorable mention.

2020-21 NICL-East All Conference

First Team All-Conference

*Landen Sullivan DNH Senior

AJ Wegener DNH Senior

Owen Thomas AP Senior

*Kyler Matthias Denver Senior

Bryce Phelps Denver Senior

Kobe Risse WV Senior

*Carson Lienau Jesup Junior

Peyton Schmitz SF Junior

*Unanimous

Second Team All-Conference

Jayden Mackie AP Junior

Garrett Hempen AP Sophomore

Isaac Besh Denver Senior

Gunner Meyer WV Junior

Brodie Kresser Jesup Senior

Carter Swope Hudson Senior

Carter Gallagher Columbus Junior

Kody Van Engelenburg SF Senior

TJ Freeland Union Junior

MVP

Carson Lienau Jesup Junior

Coach of Year

Greg Moore DNH

Honorable Mention

Jesup: Jack Miller

Conference Records

  • Dike-NH 14-2
  • AP 13-3
  • Denver 12-4
  • WV 12-4
  • Jesup 7-9
  • Sumner-Fred 4-12
  • Hudson 4-12
  • Union 3-13
  • Columbus 3-13

