WATERLOO – The Jesup boys’ basketball team traveled to Waterloo on Friday night to battle the Columbus-Catholic Sailors (1-6) in NICL Conference play.
After two consecutive losses, the J-Hawks got back in the ‘win’ column after jumping all over the Sailors in the first quarter, scoring 18 points and leading by 9 after one. In the second quarter the J-Hawks hit a wall and were outscored by 5, making this a four-point game at the half. Must have been some halftime fire and brimstone speech, because the Jesup boys came out with their hair on fire in the third frame, scoring 30 points, led by freshman Jack Miller’s 13 point quarter. It was 58-34 at the start of the fourth quarter and Jesup would win this one, 71-54.
Head Coach Joe Smeins said, “Overall, also good to get a conference win.”
Junior Carson Lienau continues to have an outstanding season, pouring in 23 points and adding 6 rebounds. Miller ended up with 19 points and was 5 for 10 from 3-point range. Miller also brought down 5 rebounds and had 6 assists. Senior Brodie Kresser scored 17 points and also had 6 rebounds. Junior Parker McHone contributed with 6 points and 5 assists. Junior Corbin Fuelling dropped in 3 points, while senior Jase Pilcher scored 2 and was a beast on the boards, bringing down 10 rebounds. Junior Kamden Ochsner added 1 point to finish out the scoring for the J-Hawks.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 18 10 30 13 71
Col Cath 9 15 10 20 54
FAYETTE – The Jesup boys’ traveled to Upper Iowa University on Saturday morning for an 11:30 a.m. game with Turkey Valley (5-4).
“Turkey Valley is always a solid ball club and this year is no different,” added Coach Smeins. “This was an 11:30 game so always a little concerned with the energy level but our team was ready to play.”
Freshman Jack Miller stayed hot, hitting six first half threes and the J-Hawks had 10 as a team. So, after some bad shooting to start the season, it looks like the boys are starting to heat up. Junior Carson Lienau with another terrific outing, scoring 26 points and adding 16 rebounds. I don’t know if there is anyone playing better than Lienau right now. None that I have seen. Freshman Jack Miller is starting to light it up. His confidence is through the roof. Miller had 21 on 7 of 12 shooting beyond the arc. Senior Brodie Kresser had 14 and 6 rebounds, and junior Parker McHone dropped in 5 points, 6 rebounds and had 10 assists. Senior Jase Picher had 4 points and 7 rebounds and junior Corbin Fuelling had 4 points. Junior Carter Even contributed 2 points.
“Two solid wins after a couple of tough losses,” concluded Coach Smeins.
1 2 3 4 T
T V 9 20 11 19 59
Jesup 17 30 14 15 76
Jesup was on the road on Tuesday night, visiting Don Bosco (2-6). Look for that game analysis in the Saturday paper. The J-Hawk boys will be off on Christmas break until January 5 when they host BCLUW (3-4).