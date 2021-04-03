Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CONRAD – The Jesup track team opened their season on Thursday afternoon at the Comet Early Bird at BCLUW High School.

It was a good showing for the J-Hawk boys’ team, and junior Carson Lienau set a new school record in the shot put with a throw of 50-7.5. Lienau also inked his name in the J-Hawks’ record books and became the No. 2 all-time in the discus with a throw of 160-1.

Junior Parker McHone had a great meet with first, second, and third place finishes, respectively (not all in one event). McHone was first place in the high jump, second place in the 110M high hurdles, and third place in the 400M low hurdles.

Brady Dahl had a big night, running in four relays.

JESUP RESULTS

100M Dash

Bryce Gleiter, 15th place, 13.57

Nick Sadler, 16th place, 13.63

200M Dash

Brody Clark-Herlbert, 3rd place, 24.38

Carter Even, 4th place, 24.40

400M Dash

Carter Even, 7th place, 56.39

Jarrett Ciesielski, 11th place, 59.58

1600M Run

Kile Rottinghaus, 4th place, 5:17.19

110M Hurdles

Parker McHone, 2nd place, 17.00

400M Hurdles

Parker McHone, 3rd place, 1:01.77

4x100M Relay

Jesup A, 5th place, 48.10

4x200M Relay

Jesup A, 6th place, 1:41.07

4x400M Relay

Jesup A, 5th place, 3;56.95

4x800M Relay

Jesup A, 3rd place, 9:11.96

800M Sprint Medley

Jesup A, 5th place, 1:44.82

High Jump

Carter Even, 7th place, 5’ 02

Long Jump

Parker McHone, 1st place, 19’ 08

Brody Clark-Herlbert, 6th place, 18’ 02

Shot Put

Carson Lienau, 1st place, 50-07.50

Kamden Ochsner, 6th place, 36-11.00

Discus

Carson Lienau, 1st place, 160-01

Trending Food Videos