CONRAD – The Jesup track team opened their season on Thursday afternoon at the Comet Early Bird at BCLUW High School.
It was a good showing for the J-Hawk boys’ team, and junior Carson Lienau set a new school record in the shot put with a throw of 50-7.5. Lienau also inked his name in the J-Hawks’ record books and became the No. 2 all-time in the discus with a throw of 160-1.
Junior Parker McHone had a great meet with first, second, and third place finishes, respectively (not all in one event). McHone was first place in the high jump, second place in the 110M high hurdles, and third place in the 400M low hurdles.
Brady Dahl had a big night, running in four relays.
JESUP RESULTS
100M Dash
Bryce Gleiter, 15th place, 13.57
Nick Sadler, 16th place, 13.63
200M Dash
Brody Clark-Herlbert, 3rd place, 24.38
Carter Even, 4th place, 24.40
400M Dash
Carter Even, 7th place, 56.39
Jarrett Ciesielski, 11th place, 59.58
1600M Run
Kile Rottinghaus, 4th place, 5:17.19
110M Hurdles
Parker McHone, 2nd place, 17.00
400M Hurdles
Parker McHone, 3rd place, 1:01.77
4x100M Relay
Jesup A, 5th place, 48.10
4x200M Relay
Jesup A, 6th place, 1:41.07
4x400M Relay
Jesup A, 5th place, 3;56.95
4x800M Relay
Jesup A, 3rd place, 9:11.96
800M Sprint Medley
Jesup A, 5th place, 1:44.82
High Jump
Carter Even, 7th place, 5’ 02
Long Jump
Parker McHone, 1st place, 19’ 08
Brody Clark-Herlbert, 6th place, 18’ 02
Shot Put
Carson Lienau, 1st place, 50-07.50
Kamden Ochsner, 6th place, 36-11.00
Discus
Carson Lienau, 1st place, 160-01