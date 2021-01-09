JESUP – The Jesup boys’ basketball team was back in action on Tuesday night, hosting the Comets of BCLUW (3-5) in a non-conference tilt.
There seemed to be no rust coming off of the holiday break, as the J-Hawks jumped all over the Comets in the first quarter and took a commanding 18-2 lead going into the second frame.
“It was a solid start for our team coming off break,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins. “The first game back is always interesting as teams are trying to get back in the flow.”
Jesup was great on the defensive side of the ball, which created opportunities on the offensive side.
“I thought we came out with great defensive energy, which got us going in transition,” added Smeins.
BCLUW made a little push in the second quarter, but the Jesup boys responded and led this one 40-18 at the half.
The second half was more of the same J-Hawk dominance, and they ran away with this one, 68-32.
Junior Carson Lienau has been steady all year, scoring and rebounding, and he added 23 points and 12 rebounds in this win. Senior Brodie Kresser had a really good game for the J-Hawks, scoring 18 points.
Coach Smeins acknowledged the effort of junior Corbin Fuelling, stating, “Fuelling was key in our victory, getting 13 points off the bench in his best game of the year. He is a kid we have a lot of confidence in as he started for us a little as a sophomore last year.”
Lienau had 23 and is now averaging 19.2 points per game and 9.7 rebounds a game. Freshman Jack Miller contributed with 8 points, while senior Jase Pilcher added 4 points. Junior Parker McHone dropped in 2 free throws.
1 2 3 4 T
BCLUW 2 16 12 2 32
Jesup 18 22 21 7 68
The J-Hawk boys move to 6-3 on the season with their fourth win in a row. They were back at home on Friday night, facing the 3-5 Knights of Union Community. Those stats and comments will be in next Wednesday’s paper. Jesup will travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-5) on Tuesday night.