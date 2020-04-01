“This just in: A career high was set today, by my dog, who was taken out on five walks by his owner. His previous high was one. My girlfriend continues to boost her pinot noir average this week. She’s up to seven glasses a day. That leads the neighborhood standings. In related news, she speaks more frequently about the attractiveness of Kirk Herbstreit as the day goes on. My neighbors’ one-year old was scheduled to compete in two one-hour naps today, as the bylaws state; but that did not happen. Once again, Baby 2, Parents 0. And we’re in the midst of extra innings in arts-and-crafts. Stay tuned.”
Coming next week; “Who gnawed on the football?”
If I was honest, I’d say that I live a pretty boring life for a single, 50-something-year-old.
Just days after I agreed to become the new sports guy here at the paper, all the schools shut down and, with that, all the sporting events. So, what do I do now? When I’m not covering sports, I’m usually sitting home watching sports, but now with the coronavirus pandemic, my uninteresting life has officially become soulless.
I’m pretty good in math, but honestly, sports are all I know. The only hobbies I have are related to sports. I don’t knit or crochet, or even do art-and-crafts. I can’t fix anything, I’m pretty much worthless – unless it has to do with sports and drinking adult beverages with my friends. I play golf and do fantasy leagues.
So, as I type this, I wonder if maybe there is something better to do with my spare time, other than stare at the TV binge watching All American on Netflix. (Oh, and don’t get me started on that show! One word…horrible!)
Is there something else out there that I could be doing? I’m sure most of us have spring cleaned our homes to exhaustion. My fantasy baseball league has been postponed until who knows when. I’m worried that Iowa will follow suit and add golf courses to the “closed” parks.
Take sports out of my life, and it’s truly pathetic. Even more pathetic than it already was. I didn’t realize how important sports were in my life until they were taken away.
My favorite day every single year is the opening Thursday of March Madness. My second favorite day of the year is the second day of March Madness. That’s how much I enjoy sports, especially basketball. Particularly college basketball and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who were having – by Iowa standards – a fantastic year.
So, as I run through my head other hobbies or interests that I can do in my free time, nothing sounds good to me. The only thing I can think about is how much I miss sports. I’m trying to get my dogs to chase a ball in the yard, so I have something to write about in next week’s paper. I saw some ducks floating down the river and turned it into a race. I found myself naming them Earnhardt, Stewart, Waltrip, and Gordon. Stewart won by a “beak.”
And as depressed as I am, I can’t help but feel for all the college athletes out there.
Those Cinderella teams (that ruin our brackets every year), had to (most likely) win their conference tournament just to make it to the Big Dance. This was their only opportunity to shine on the biggest stage college basketball has to offer. But the tournament is cancelled and those seniors will never get that back.
I love college wrestling. I didn’t wrestle in high school, but I follow it religiously. I was saddened when they cancelled the NCAA Wrestling Championships, because it was an annual event for me and my buddy Aaron to watch the championships on the final day. Iowa was the favorite to claim the national title for the first time since 2010, but just like the Cinderella teams in basketball, they won’t have the opportunity to cap off an historic season. Now that was taken away from us, but I understand why.
Let us put this into perspective. I know that sports are not high on the list of priorities in the world right now. And I totally agree that every sport should be put on hold until it’s safe. I’m not questioning that at all.
What I do know, however, is sports were a distraction for a lot of people in their daily lives. It gave individuals, such as myself, something to look forward to every day. From the games, to the storylines, to the iconic moments, sports give people a reason to be excited, whether you are playing in the game or just a fan.
So, I hope people are taking this coronavirus seriously. It may not be scary to a lot of individuals right now, and it may be frightening to others. Take the necessary actions now so this doesn’t get worse.
The sooner we get this resolved, the sooner we get back to sports. Otherwise, I’m going to have to watch Season 2 of All American, and I don’t think I can handle that.