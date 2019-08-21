INDEPENDENCE – Thank you for being a contributor in your community!
Whether you had a successful donation or not, your efforts to stop and donate blood did not go unnoticed recently. Blood went through 15 different tests before it was on its way to hospital patients in need.
Celebrations from the August 13 drive in Independence at Buchanan County Health Center:
• 33 registered donors
• 25 eligible donors
• 28 units collected
• Up to 84 lives saved!
Milestone donors include:
• Lizzie Gingerich: 1 gallon
• Michelle Tilley: 2 gallons
• Charles Beltz: 11 gallons
First-Time Donors
Thank you to the two first-time donors who stepped up to try blood donation! You will each get a donor ID card and instructions to redeem a free t-shirt in the mail in 4 to 6 weeks.