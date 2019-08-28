JESUP – Linda Lou (Kruse) Chistopher-Vanderhart, 74, of Jesup, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday August 29, 2019, at Reiff Family Center in Independence.
Linda was born on April 26, 1945, in Fairmont, Minnesota, the daughter of Earl M. and Fern C. (Pew) Kruse. She married Emil James Tresnak in February 1965; they divorced in 1979. She married Allan Wayne Vanderhart in August 1985 in Independence, Iowa.
She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in 1963 with top academic honors. Throughout high school, she performed in many musical groups on stage and television, as well as two performances with the Minnesota All-State Choir. Linda attended Nebraska Christian College, Norfolk, Nebraska, for one year prior to the marriage, later moving to Omaha, Nebraska, and Chariton, Iowa. She obtained her Associate of Arts degree from Indian Hills Community College in 1977 and was named to the dean’s list nine consecutive semesters. Linda attended Northeast Missouri State University (NMSU), Kirksville, Missouri, where she tutored in psychology and statistics, was initiated into Psi Chi (the National Honor Society in psychology), and was named to the National Dean’s List of Outstanding Students, comprised of the top 1979 college graduates in the United States. She graduated summa cum laude from NMSU in May 1979 with a B.A. in psychology. Linda graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law and in 1984 obtained her Master of Social Work degree from there as well.
From 1983 until 1985, Linda was employed as a psychotherapist at Gerard of Iowa, Mason City. She worked at the Northeast Iowa Mental Health Center in Oelwein and at Adult, Child and Family Mental Health Associates in Waterloo before establishing a private practice in 1987 at Cedarloo Psychiatric Associates, Waterloo. In the 1990s, she also taught adult education classes at Hawkeye Community College. In 1999, she retired due to disability.
Linda held office/membership in numerous community service organizations and was an organist at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Chariton, Iowa, from 1971 to 1978. She held professional memberships in the National Association of Social Workers, The International Association of Play Therapy, and the Family and Children’s Service League of Waterloo. She was certified by the Association of Certified Social Workers, licensed by the State of Iowa as a Licensed Independent Social Worker, certified by the National Board of Cognitive Behavioral Therapists, and held a certified forensic counselor’s endorsement. Linda served as a board member of the Family and Children’s Council from 1998 to 1999.
Following her retirement, she was a member of the Jubilee and Resurrection Choirs at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, was a member of the church’s prayer line, Blessings Prayer Group, made banners for the church’s liturgical year, and wrote reflections for weekly Sunday masses. She belonged to the Jesup Prayer Shawl Ministry and the St. John/St. Patrick’s Prayer Shawl Ministry. She attended the ecumenical bible study group in Independence.
Linda’s family came first. They were always in her heart, and she loved get-togethers for any occasion. She said she wanted to be known as the granny who brought cookies to gatherings. She was an avid gardener, skilled needlecrafter, and loved traveling, making cards, her pet cats, blonde jokes, and finding peace at the cabin on Lake Superior. Her faith and marriage to Allan were the center of her life.
Linda is survived by her husband, Allan, Jesup, Iowa; two sons, Rick (Chris) Tresnak, Dysart, Iowa, and Ryan (Patty) Tresnak, Vinton, Iowa; two stepchildren, Josh (Jody) Vanderhart, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Courtney (Nick Pottratz) McKibbin, Waukee, Iowa; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, David Kruse, Fairmont, Minnesota; a niece; and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock,
AR 72202, or to the Unbound Charity, 1 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103.
To leave an online condolence ,please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com.