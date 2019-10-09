INDEPENDENCE – Got old metal junk? Gather up all of those items made of metal that you don’t use anymore and donate them to the Independence Lions Club.
The Lions are conducting their annual scrap metal drive until October 22. Dumpsters are placed in the parking lot of Signs & More for your convenience. Lions members will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, and Saturday, October 19, to assist in unloading items. Pickup service will also be available on those days by calling 319-332-8112.
Please do not donate electronic items or items with a large amount of plastic. All refrigerators and freezers must have doors removed and be emptied prior to donating. Appliances, batteries, and regular metal items will be deeply appreciated. The club will donate 75 percent of all proceeds to local and international humanitarian projects; 25 percent of the proceeds will go toward repair or replacement of equipment used in their signature pancake/brunch fundraisers.
For more information about the Independence Lions Club or to inquire about membership, please contact Harold Freeman at 319-361-0509.