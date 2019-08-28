LITTLETON – The public is invited to the Littleton School reunion to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Littleton & Chatham Historical Society, 601 State Street in Independence. This is the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
The historical society invites all former students of the school to be their guests, as well as the families of former teachers and students. Food and a friendly atmosphere will be provided.
There will be displays, information, and photos pertaining to the school to view. The historical society welcomes your help to identify and document unidentified photos.
Stop in to see the education exhibit featuring information on May E. Francis, funded by the Buchanan County Community Foundation. Also on display will be the models built by Dick O’Brien. A group photo of former students is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The LCHS would love to hear any stories you may have as they gather stories and photos to further document the history of the Littleton School. If you know of other students and their families who may be interested in attending, contact the Littleton & Chatham Historical Society at 319-415-1175 or tonybengston@yahoo.com.