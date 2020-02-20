Area wrestlers will take to the mats beginning at 1:30 p.m. to chase championship dreams at the State Wrestling Tournament being held today and tomorrow at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Watch this space for updates on their progress throughout the day.
These are the wrestlers we're following:
• East Buchanan junior Luke Recker, 39-7, Class 1A-220: His opening match is against Interstate 35 junior Sam Vonnahme (16-6).
• Independence freshman Carter Straw, 36-13, Class 2A-120: He will begin his run by facing Williamsburg junior Kayden Gryp (36-14).
• Independence sophomore Isaiah Weber, 44-3, Class 2A-126: He will begin with Tipton senior Austin Lenz (41-6).
• Independence senior Matthew Doyle, 42-6, Class 2A-160: He will begin with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Jared Shaw (29-9).
• Independence senior Cole Davis, 42-4, Class 2A-170: He will begin against Red Oak senior Bruce Lukehart (41-14).
• Jesup senior Carter Littlefield, 31-7, Class 2A-113: He will begin with Humboldt freshman Jase Goodell (26-11).
• Jesup junior Jerret Delagardelle, 30-8, Class 2A-145: He will open with Solon sophomore Hayden Taylor (48-0).
• North Fayette Valley senior Joel Grimes, 30-6, Class 2A-138: He will begin against PCM-Monroe senior Payton Drake (39-7).
• North Fayette Valley junior Kale Rodgers, 32-10, Class 2A-170: He will open against Solon senior Jax Flynn (45-7).
• Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Owen Kime, 34-8, Class 1A-145: He will begin against Underwood sophomore Nick Hamilton (51-0)
• Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Treyten Steffen, 37-7, Class 1A-195: He begins with West Monona-Onawa senior Darius Gashe (20-4).
• Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit, 33-8, Class 1A-106: His first-round opponent is Riverside junior John Schroder (40-7)