INDEPENDENCE – Halloween is coming and that means candy-mania! Whether you and your children go trick-or-treating or not, the temptation of sweet treats is all around. Although a simple pleasure is ok in moderation, keep in mind that not all candy is created equal.
Chocolate options such as candy bars tend to be much higher in calories and fat than most fruity choices. On the flip side, fruit chews and treats are often loaded with sugar. Be “candy conscious” this Halloween and be aware of the amount of calories, fats, and sugars your family is consuming.
Compare a fun-sized Butterfinger versus a fun-sized 3 Musketeers, for example. The Butterfinger will boast nearly 100 calories with 4 grams of fat while the 3 Musketeers is much lower at 63 calories and 2 grams of fat. Note that neither is a “healthy” choice, but you will feel less guilt with the latter option.
Smarties candy rolls versus Skittles? Two rolls of Smarties will get you 50 calories and 12 grams of sugar. One fun-sized bag of Skittles will set you back 80 calories and approximately 15 grams of sugar! Again, occasional treats are ok in moderation, but remember that even small indulgences can add up to big calories, fat, and sugar.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!