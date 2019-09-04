“You’re the average of the five people you spend most of your time with.” Ever heard that before? New research shows that friends have a strong influence on your health and happiness!
You may use a fitness tracker to be more active, but you are much more likely to adopt and keep healthy habits when your friends have similar goals, share updates, and hold you accountable. Want to improve your health? Try creating a healthier social network, both online and off.
-Share fitness tracker info with friends. Compare data like steps, sleep, and calories.
-Take a walk with friends at work or in your neighborhood, or exercise together.
-Discuss food choices with friends and family. Share healthy meal ideas, recipes, and grocery shopping tips. Compare notes about cooking at home, healthy eating when you go out, calories, etc.
-Create accountability.
Want to eat better, be more active, lose weight, manage stress, or get more sleep? Share your wellness goals with friends!
Source: Wellsource, Inc. (0719) July 2019 “What Happens When You Hang Out With Healthy People”