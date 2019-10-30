INDEPENDENCE – According to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of accidental injury deaths worldwide! Thousands of people are hospitalized each year because of a fall injury. Balance problems causing falls can occur for a variety of reasons, including muscle weakness, lack of activity/sedentary lifestyle, certain medications, inner ear problems, poor vision, aging, or because of medical conditions like Parkinson’s disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, brain injury, diabetes, spinal cord injury, etc.
Balance problems can make a person fearful of going outside or performing simple daily activities. As a result, they can lose strength and mobility. Physical therapy (PT) can help prevent that from happening.
PT offers many options to treat balance problems based on each person’s specific needs. Physical therapists and physical therapist assistants are trained to assess multiple systems of the body, including the joints, muscles, inner ear, and positional awareness (proprioception). A physical therapist can help treat balance problems by identifying the cause and designing a specific treatment plan.