INDEPENDENCE – October is National Physical Therapy Month. To mark the occasion, this article focuses on protecting your back.
On any given day, at least 25% percent of Americans are dealing with either chronic or acute back pain. There are some basic movements and correct body mechanics you should be aware of to prepare your body for daily tasks. The joints and the muscles around the joints can get overworked or strained with heavy or even lighter repetitious movements.
Here are some tips for better body mechanics:
Visualize Proper Posture
Visualize a string hanging from your ear lobe. In good posture, the string will drop down from your ear through the shoulder, down the middle of the arm, and through the ankle. Your chin should be slightly tucked, and your shoulders should be back and down. Correcting your posture cane help alleviate pain as bad posture is a strain on your neck and back muscles and alignment.
Plan for Lifting and Carrying
Try to estimate the weight of the object and decide if you can lift it yourself or need help. Get close to the object and face it. Place your feet shoulder-width apart to provide a stable base for your body. Never bend and twist at the same time. This puts excessive force on the spine and discs between the vertebrae. To turn, pick up and pivot your feet. Never twist through your back! Use strong leg muscles to lift, not your back. Bend at the hips (like a hinge) and knees. Keep your back straight. Repeat the same movements with putting the object down.
Push Objects Rather Than Pull Them
When you push an object, you use the muscles in your legs. Lean into the object using your body weight to help push. When you pull objects, you tend to use too much force on your back and spinal muscles.