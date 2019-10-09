What Do Physical Therapists Do?
Physical therapists (PTs) and physical therapy assistants (PTAs) are movement experts who work with patients to improve quality of life with improved function and pain-free movements. This is achieved through assessment, prescribed exercises, hands-on treatments, and patient education. PTs have earned a master’s or doctorate degree, and PTAs typically have an associate degree. PTAs provide care under the direction and supervision of a PT.
What to Expect
On your first visit, you will be evaluated by a PT, who will perform tests and measures to assess any dysfunctional movement patterns and pain signals. The PT will identify, diagnose, and provide both exercises and education in a treatment plan designed specifically for you. Further therapy will then be scheduled, typically one to three days per week as needed.
Benefits of Physical Therapy
Physical therapists provide personalized care designed specifically for your needs. Therapy aids in maximizing movement to enhance quality of life, potentially reducing the need for surgery.
If you have any questions about how physical therapy could help you, call Buchanan County Health Center at 319-332-0850 or visit www.bchealth.org.