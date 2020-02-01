Your waist size can tell you a lot about your health, even if you are at a healthy weight. In general, a healthy waist size is:
Women: 31.5 inches or less
Men: 37 inches or less
If your waist size is significantly greater than this (35 inches or more for women, or 40 inches or more for men), you’re most likely at an elevated risk for health problems like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. A bigger belly means that you are storing fat, which is a risk factor for chronic disease.
If your waist size is larger than normal, set a goal to improve it. Be active at least 30 minutes each day. Eat less processed food. Drink more water. Set small goals to gradually slim your waistline and then keep up those healthy habits for life.
What’s your waist size?