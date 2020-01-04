Cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, and flexibility are all important components of any exercise program. When it comes to strength training, there is a common misconception that you should only add it to your regimen if you want to look like the Hulk and bulk up. Contrary to popular belief, strength training is important for everyone- all ages and abilities, both male and female. It is part of the exercise puzzle that creates the leaner, stronger, healthier you!
Why should you strength train?
Increases bone density
Improves muscular and cardiovascular endurance
Improves mobility
Decreases body fat and increases lean muscle tissue
Can decrease resting heart rate and blood pressure
Improves balance
Can prevent the onset of chronic conditions such as osteoporosis and diabetes
Safety guidelines for strength training:
Begin by strength training two or three days per week on non-consecutive days.
Perform 10 to 15 repetitions of each move. Perform one or two sets.
Increase weight loads by five to 10 pounds when 10 to 15 repetitions can be comfortably accomplished.
Avoid straining and holding your breath. Exhale during the lifting phase and inhale during the “easy” part.
Use slow, controlled movements. Emphasize complete extension of the limbs.