Thanksgiving is best known for food and football. Ask any armchair quarterback, and they’ll tell you every team has a game plan to score touchdowns.
You should have a game plan, too, when it comes to those big meals during the holidays. Get your game face on. Be ready to stare down that holiday buffet table loaded with piles of food, drinks, and desserts.
Here’s the playbook to take control of your diet this holiday season.
• Play #1: Keep tabs on daily calories. Track your calories with an app or food journal.
• Play #2: Go for small portions of everything. Unless you plan to burn as many calories as a pro football player in a game, forget about piling a mountain of food on your plate. Instead, dish up small samples of foods you want to try. Avoid or limit alcohol and sugary drinks. Take time to chew your food. Enjoy the conversation around the table. You’ll eat fewer calories and avoid overeating.
• Play #3: Hustle away after eating. After the meal is over, plan to take a walk and exercise to burn off a few of those extra calories. You might even organize a friendly game of football.
Tackle the holiday meal like this, and you’ll feel better and be healthier!
(Wellsource, Inc. WellNotes, November 2019. Information for Keeping Healthy; Follow the Playbook for Healthy Holiday Eating.)