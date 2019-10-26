INDEPENDENCE – Tina Suckow is still recovering from an attack one year ago while at her job at the Independence Mental Health Institute. Her story – and the stories of others – were shared on Monday with presidential candidate Tom Steyer during his visit with AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees) union members. (See story in the Wednesday, October 23, Bulletin Journal).
Interviewed after the meeting, Suckow, who was terminated from her nursing position with MHI in the spring, said Steyer was “very open, very concerned.”
“He shed a few tears,” she said. “He really did care what was going on. He cared about it from the patient standpoint. How we can better serve those people. And he cared about it from a worker’s standpoint.
“He said, ‘everyone has an idea in their head that when you work for a state facility things are so easy, they’re so much better. You guys have things so good. But really what they don’t realize is you would have been better treated in the private sector. They would not get away with that [her treatment as a state employee].’”
Suckow shared with Steyer that beyond her particular case, nurses were not getting paid overtime and are forced to work 16-hour shifts.
“When it’s your turn, they tell you that you have to stay,” she said. “There are no refusals anymore.”
Suckow also shared that former State Legislator Pat Murphy attended the meeting. Murphy’s wife is a nurse in the mental health field and he worked in the mental field for a year in the 1980s.
“He witnessed firsthand back then the aggressiveness of the state, what can happen,” said Suckow about how state workers were treated.
Suckow also stated AFSCME has not endorsed any presidential candidate.
Tina Suckow’s Story
Suckow’s story began last year. At the time, Danny Homan, president of Council 61 of the [AFSCME] union, issued the following statement regarding the incident, “On Wednesday, October 24 [2018], an LPN was severely injured during a Code Green incident at the Independence MHI. She sustained a severe concussion after being punched in the head, her knee is still too swollen to tell if any permanent damage was done, and her rotator cuff in her shoulder is believed to be torn. It took 12 people to intervene and control the individual for whom the code green was called.
“Staff are terrified that a riot is near and that they have no adequate training or tools to protect themselves,” said Homan. “A ‘turtle shield’ was purchased for protection, but no training on its use has been provided. One staff member shared with me that, ‘I have a terrible feeling in my gut that someone up here is going to be seriously disabled or killed.’”
Matt Highland, public information officer for the Department of Human Services, also responded at the time, saying, “The Independence Mental Health Institute’s (MHI) mission includes serving patients with difficult and challenging behaviors. The safety of our patients and staff are our highest priority. This is evident by the purchase of a turtle shield blocking pad to provide additional protection for patients and staff.
“Independence MHI has had no budget cuts related to nursing staff. However, due to Iowa’s strong economy and low unemployment, it can be a challenge getting positions filled as quickly as the Department would like.
“As part of comprehensive mental health legislation passed unanimously by the Legislature and signed by the Governor, a work group (HF 2456 — Tertiary Care Psychiatric Hospitals) was created to recommend how to better serve individuals with difficult and challenging behaviors needing in-patient psychiatric hospitalization, including at the mental health institutes.”
“The department is aware an incident occurred; however, due to confidentiality of the patient and staff, we are unable to corroborate the details of the incident.”
After her surgeries, Suckow started her recovery and her doctor ordered her not to return to work. She was placed on medical leave, but her recovery continued. Before the leave expired, she spoke with her employer for an extension to be on unpaid leave. The request was denied. Soon her personal sick days were used up, as well as her vacation and comp days. Suckow was fired in March 2019.
Other Instances
But Suckow was not the first, nor last, MHI employee injured in a patient altercation.
In June, Homan once again issued a statement regarding four assaults on staff members at the Independence MHI campus within nine days.
“There is a safety crisis taking place for the employees of the Independence MHI, and the State of Iowa is showing no urgency to address it. While we are still gathering details of each incident and how it could’ve been prevented, here is what we know:
• On Thursday, June 6, a residential treatment worker (RTW) was hit in the head and jaw at least three times by a patient who escaped restraints. The RTW is off on workers’ compensation and is being treated for a closed head injury, cervical sprain, and TMJ pain.
• The same day, an RN was punched in the nose and scratched repeatedly by a patient. Following this attack, the RN gave two weeks’ notice of her resignation. She was then moved to the sex offender unit with one other RTW. The RTW was then assaulted by a patient shortly after the RN arrived on the unit. The RTW continued to work, despite being assaulted, and later responded to a Code Green on another unit. This left the RN to work the sex offender unit by herself – something that management promised would never happen, given prior sexual assaults of employees on that unit. Fed up with poor training, mandatory overtime, and low morale, she resigned immediately following that fearful shift.
• On Friday, June 14, another RTW was assaulted by a patient, including having their head slammed into a wall, followed by, as they described it, ‘windmill punches everywhere.’
“These frequent assaults point to the incompetence of the management running the facility and their carelessness when putting frontline workers in avoidable danger. Open positions are left unfilled, training is ineffective and incomplete, and managers pick and choose who they like best when granting vacation time off and benefits like catastrophic leave.”
OSHA Investigation
On June 25, an investigation by the Iowa Division of Labor, specifically Iowa OSHA, was opened. It lasted until August 5. After evaluating their findings, a “Citation and Notification of Penalty” was issued to the Department of Human Services, State of Iowa. According to Iowa OSHA, an “informal” conference call was scheduled for September 13 to discuss the citation.
The citation listed 10 violations with a total of $72,770 in fines.
“One of the biggest fines was over the use of the turtle shell,” said Suckow, referring to a piece of personal protective equipment.
The first violation cited 88.4 — Code Of Iowa (2017), followed by nine violations of OSHA standards.
Chapter 88 of the Code of Iowa (2017) opens with, “It is the policy of this state to assure so far as possible every working person in the state safe and healthful working conditions and to preserve human resources.…”
Chapter 88.4 specifically outlines the duties of employers:
“1. Each employer shall furnish to each of the employer’s employees employment and a place of employment which is free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to the employer’s employees and comply with occupational safety and health standards promulgated under this chapter.
2. Each employee shall comply with occupational safety and health standards and all rules and orders issued pursuant to this chapter which are applicable to the employee’s own actions and conduct.”
The OSHA standards that were in violation dealt with:
- Emergency action plans (procedures for reporting a fire or other emergency and procedures for emergency evacuation, including type of evacuation and exit route assignments)
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) (the employer shall assess the workplace to determine if hazards are present, or are likely to be present, which necessitate the use of PPE and the employer shall provide training to each employee who is required by this section to use PPE.
- Fire brigades (personnel and training)
- Recordkeeping forms and recording criteria
- Bloodborne pathogens (information and training)
Although the status of the citation is open while the violations are being contested, the abatements are to be completed by October 30, 2019.
To follow this and other OSHA investigations, visit www.osha.gov and search their database.