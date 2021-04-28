Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE SOCCER:

Friday, April 23:

Dubuque Senior 5, Indee 1 (girls)

Monday, April 26:

Clear Creek-Amana 4, Indee 1(boys)

