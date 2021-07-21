DES MOINES – The 11 & Under AAA Division 1 state baseball tournament was held on July 11, and Indee’s own River’sEDGE Prospect Black defeated Muskies Gold (Muscatine) in the finals, 9-8, to take the championship and the title of state champions.
River’sEDGE opened pool play with a 10-3 win over Clear Creek-Amana, then beat the Davenport Barnstormers, 9-1. With a 2-0 record in pool play, the boys advanced to the Gold Bracket.
In the Gold Bracket, the River’sEDGE Prospect Black team beat the Des Moines Aces in the first round, 6-1. In the semifinals, they boys would defeat Iowa Sticks, 5-2, advancing to the state finals against the Muskies Gold of Muscatine.
River’sEDGE fell behind 5-0 after 2 innings, but battled back to tie it up at 5 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Muskies Gold would add 3 more runs in the last inning to take an 8-5 lead with River’sEDGE coming to bat for the last time. The boys fought back and, with a 2-run double, the River’sEDGE Prospect Black would win it, 9-8.
The team’s players come from Independence, Jesup, North Linn, and East Buchanan. They include Brody Preuss, Brennan Decker, Preston Miller, Landon Halligan, Cole Stull, Kyle Peck, Braylen Bieber, Colton Cameron, Cayden Dana, Benton Enright, Brecken Fuelling, and McCoy Winn.
Coaches are Steve Preuss, Jason Decker, and Quintin Miller
This is the second state title since the River’sEDGE program began in 2017. In 2018, they were runner-up at 12 & Under, and state champions in 2019 at 13 & Under. In 2020, the 10 & Under boys were runner-up, while this year they were champions.
The River’sEDGE Prospect Program is overseen by Bob Beatty. This year, River’sEDGE had several teams – two teams at the 9 & Under level, two teams at the 10 & Under level, 1 team at 11 & Under, 2 teams at the 12 & Under, and 1 team at 13 & Under.
River’sEDGE also started softball this year with one 10 & Under team and one 12 & Under team.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, the first boys to come through the program are now juniors in high school. Next season will be the first season with all groups (classes) having played competitive travel baseball.