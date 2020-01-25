INDEPENDENCE and JESUP – St. John School of Independence and St Athanasius School of Jesup are preparing for Catholic Schools Week.
The week begins today, Saturday, January 25, and runs through next Friday.
The theme of the week is again “Catholic Schools – Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”
St John School
- Monday: Pajama and Movies Day
- Tuesday: SJS Dress Down Day; volleyball: Teachers vs. Students
- Wednesday: Favorite Team Dress Down Day; Minute-to-Win-it competition
- Thursday: Field trips for all students
- Friday: Student mass; lunch with parents; talent show; Haiti fundraising raffle
St Athanasius School
- Saturday: Parish Day. Family-hosted mass at 5 p.m.; ice cream social to follow.
- Sunday: Family Day; play a game, color, bake, go sledding, etc. – enjoy your family.
- Monday: Celebrate Our Wildlife Day with a service project benefitting Wildthunder WARS. Tracy Belle will speak on wildlife rehabilitation and bring live animals to share with students.
- Tuesday: Friendship Day. Ice skating in Waterloo.
- Wednesday: Celebrate Our World Day. Star Lab, an inflatable dome that projects various constellations and outer space formations, will be on-site.
- Thursday: Celebrate Our Community Day with movies in the afternoon.
- Friday: Celebrate Our Special People Day. There will be a special persons mass at 10:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., and a talent show at 12:15 p.m. with dismissal after the show.