Signs are posted on the doors of the downtown Oelwein stores.
"We are temporarily discontinuing the use of refillable mugs and cups at our fountains in the interest of the wellbeing of our guests and team members," the Casey sign says. "Please use our disposable cuts and thank you for your patience."
Kwik Star has a no refill sign as well. An explanation posted on it's corporate Facebook page outlines steps its taking to prevent the virus spread.
"We continuously monitor our bathrooms and wipe down all commonly contacted surfaces in our stores at lease every 60 minutes to ensure continued cleanliness," the statement says. "We will be temporarily discontinuing food sampling and reallocating labor hours towards cleaning and sanitation efforts. We will also be discontinuing the use of refillable mugs and cups in our stores."
The statement encourages customers to use the hand sanitizer provided at the gas pumps and in the store, as well
Theatre taking extra steps to protect patrons
The Grand Theatre in downtown Oelwein is taking extra precautions because of the COVID-19 situation, and is also dealing possible movie opening delays.
"We are taking extra measures for sanitation," said Cindy Kime, manager of the non-profit theater. "We sanitized all chair arms. We regularly sanitize door handles, restroom surfaces and food surfaces.
"We have always had hand sanitizer available for employees and patrons. We will also have sanitizing wipes available if patrons are more comfortable wiping down their arm rests.
"Employees are encouraged to stay home if ill, and to wash hands more frequently than usual.
"At this time, we will still honor our combo refills as usual, patrons will handle lids and straws.
"Some movie companies are delaying openings of upcoming films, we will adapt as needed. Changes will be posted on our website, https://oelweingrandtheatre.com/ and our facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OelweinTheatre/."
