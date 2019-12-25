INDEPENDENCE – Two organizations recently made donations to the Buchanan County Freedom Rock project.
The Jon Holland Impact Indee Endowment Fund with the Buchanan County Community Foundation recently met to decide where to distribute the annual interest payment. This year’s cause was the Buchanan County Freedom Rock in the amount of $500.
The fund was set up in 2017 after community leader Jon Holland passed away. As the principal of the endowment fund grows, annual interest will be used to benefit the Independence area through community betterment projects and secondary education endeavors and programs in Jon’s memory. To find out more about the fund or how to make tax-deductible contributions, contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106 or visit cfneia.org/endowiowa for more information.
Northeast Security Bank recently presented a Platinum Level donation to the Freedom Rock project overseen by Heartland Acres.
Heartland Acres reserved the Buchanan County Freedom Rock several years ago. As reported earlier, the rock for the mural has been identified and will be moved to the Heartland Acres campus in the spring. All of the Freedom Rocks in Iowa are located in public areas and are free to view. Veterans from Buchanan County are currently meeting to offer design ideas to the artist.
Freedom Rock
The total cost of the Freedom Rock project is estimated at $25,000. If interested in making a contribution, checks may be made out to Heartland Acres with ‘Freedom Rock’ written in the memo area. Levels include:
- Platinum, $1,000
- Gold, $500
- Silver, $250
- Bronze, $100
As a non-profit, charitable, 501c (3) organization, all donations are welcomed, tax deductible, and will be recognized.