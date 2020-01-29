INDEPENDENCE – Roberts & Eddy, P.C. and Craig Wilson & Flickinger announced this week that the two law firms will be combining in the fall of 2020. Lans Flickinger, a partner of Craig Wilson & Flickinger, will be joining Roberts & Eddy, P.C. as a shareholder. In addition, Lans Flickinger’s two legal assistants, Maria Delagardelle and Amber Lorenzen, will also be joining Roberts & Eddy, P.C. Denny Wilson, a partner of Craig Wilson & Flickinger, has announced he will retire in the fall of 2020 after 44 years of practicing law.
The firm name will remain Roberts & Eddy, P.C., with Daryl E. Roberts, Lans Flickinger and Brian C. Eddy being the shareholders of the firm. The firm will continue at the Roberts & Eddy, P.C. location at 2349 Jamestown Avenue, Suite 4, in Independence. Following the merger, Roberts & Eddy, P.C. will have five attorneys, consisting of the three shareholders and two associate attorneys, Jeremy B. Hahn and Stephanie A. Sailer. Roberts & Eddy, P.C. will also have nine legal assistants.
Brian C. Eddy, president of Roberts & Eddy, said, “We are excited to have Lans Flickinger and his staff join our firm this fall. Lans has been very active in the community the past 41 years and has a great deal of knowledge in probate and taxation. We are also honored that Denny Wilson has entrusted our firm with assisting his clients in the future.”
Lans Flickinger, partner of Craig Wilson & Flickinger, said, “With Denny’s desire to retire this fall, I look forward to combining my practice with Roberts & Eddy, P.C. With the increased resources and additional attorneys, it ensures that my clients will be taken care of for years to come when I decide to retire in three to five years.”
Denny Wilson stated, “I have greatly enjoyed practicing law in Independence for the past 44 years. The relationships I have established with my clients mean a lot to me, and I’m happy that my long-time law partner (Lans) will be transitioning to Roberts & Eddy, P.C. My wife and I are looking forward to enjoying retirement and family time.”
Roberts & Eddy, P.C. offers professional legal services in several areas including business/corporate law, taxation, real estate, probate, estate planning, wills, trusts, family law, and litigation. To learn more about Roberts & Eddy, P.C., visit their website at www.robertseddy.com.